Jan 30, 2023 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Jan 30, 2023 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Michael O'Leary
Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CEO & Executive Director
* Neil Sorahan
Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CFO
* Peter Larkin
Ryanair Holdings plc - Head of IR
=====================
Michael O'Leary - Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CEO & Executive Director
Okay. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. You're welcome to the Ryanair Q3 results conference call. I'm Michael O'Leary, the Group CEO, and I'm joined this morning by Neil Sorahan, the group CFO.
With the normal format, I'll take you through a couple of themes. As Neil then is going to do a presentation of -- the slide presentation, and then we'll do a quick Q&A.
As you have seen this morning, we reported a strong set of Q3 results. Profit after tax was up to EUR 211 million compared to a pre-COVID PAT in FY'20 of EUR 88 million. Most of this was due to very strong demand over primarily the Christmas and New Year
Q3 2023 Ryanair Holdings PLC Earnings Pre-Recorded Presentation Transcript
Jan 30, 2023 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...