Jan 30, 2023

Presentation

Jan 30, 2023 / NTS GMT



Corporate Participants

* Michael O'Leary

Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CEO & Executive Director

* Neil Sorahan

Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CFO

* Peter Larkin

Ryanair Holdings plc - Head of IR



Okay. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. You're welcome to the Ryanair Q3 results conference call. I'm Michael O'Leary, the Group CEO, and I'm joined this morning by Neil Sorahan, the group CFO.



With the normal format, I'll take you through a couple of themes. As Neil then is going to do a presentation of -- the slide presentation, and then we'll do a quick Q&A.



As you have seen this morning, we reported a strong set of Q3 results. Profit after tax was up to EUR 211 million compared to a pre-COVID PAT in FY'20 of EUR 88 million. Most of this was due to very strong demand over primarily the Christmas and New Year