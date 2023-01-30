Q3 2023 Ryanair Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 30, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Michael O'Leary - Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Okay. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. You're all very welcome to the Q3 results conference call. I'm Michael O'Leary with the usual team here in Dublin. And Neil is joining us from London, where he's doing the media stuff this morning. I take the -- I'm not going to deal with the press release, the slide show and the management MD&A is largely dealt with. I'll take those as read and point you to the Investor Relations page on the website. A couple of quick comments on the Q3 numbers and the kind of outlook going forward. So we reported a very strong Q3, a profit of EUR 211 million, which contrasts markedly with the other alleged low-fare carriers in Europe, all of whom reported a significant Q3 loss. Our traffic was up 24% to EUR 38.4