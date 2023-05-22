Full Year 2023 Ryanair Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 22, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Okay. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Ryanair full year results investor call. We have extensive numbers of teams all dialing in because we have an extensive -- today and I think 12 teams on the road show this week. So anybody looking for a meeting, please call any of our brokers out of Davy, Citi or Goodbody.



I take the results as read. We have an extensive presentation, Q&A on the ryanair.com website. Go there. While you're there, make some bookings. You'll need them this summer as prices are rising. To touch briefly on the last 12 months, we've sort of seen a very strong recovery. Traffic grew to 168.6 million passenger, which is up 13% in our pre-COVID capacity in a