Full Year 2023 Ryanair Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 22, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Ryanair FY '23 Earnings Call. My name is Maxine, and I'll be coordinating the call today. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand over to your host, Michael O'Leary, Group CEO of Ryanair Holdings plc to begin. Michael, please go ahead when you're ready.
Michael O'Leary - Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CEO & Executive Director
Okay. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Ryanair full year results investor call. We have extensive numbers of teams all dialing in because we have an extensive -- today and I think 12 teams on the road show this week. So anybody looking for a meeting, please call any of our brokers out of Davy, Citi or Goodbody.
I take the results as read. We have an extensive presentation, Q&A on the ryanair.com website. Go there. While you're there, make some bookings. You'll need them this summer as prices are rising. To touch briefly on the last 12 months, we've sort of seen a very strong recovery. Traffic grew to 168.6 million passenger, which is up 13% in our pre-COVID capacity in a
