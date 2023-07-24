Q1 2024 Ryanair Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Welcome to the Ryanair Holdings plc Q1 FY '24 Earnings Release Call.



Michael O'Leary - Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Okay. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. You're welcome to the Q1 results conference call. As usual, this morning, we posted the results release, an extensive MD&A and a video Q&A with myself and Neil Sorahan and that went up on the ryanair.com website at 7:00 this morning. So I refer you to that, and I'll take it as read.



I'll give you a couple of comments on the results and a few thoughts, and then we'll open it up -- I'll ask Neil just to give him a couple of comments on the MD&A and then we'll open up for Q&A.



So you've seen this morning, we reported a Q1 profit of EUR 663 million. The number is materially distorted because of -- it's compared to Ukraine affected