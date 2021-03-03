Mar 03, 2021 / 07:40PM GMT
Philip M. Nadeau - Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst
Good afternoon, and welcome once again to Cowen & Company's 41st Annual Health Care Conference. I'm Phil Nadeau, a biotech analyst here at Cowen. It's my pleasure to moderate a fireside discussion with Rhythm Pharmaceuticals. We're really happy to have with us today David Meeker, the CEO of Rhythm.
These are truly exciting times for Rhythm with product on the market, positive Phase III data and other indications and very intriguing Phase II data in yet some more. So we're excited to talk through the story with David today.
David, maybe we can just hand it to you to begin. Could you give a brief state of the company summary? What are Rhythm's biggest strengths, its challenges? And what do you think you need to do to create shareholder value over the next year or 2?
David P. Meeker - Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO
Yes. Thanks, Phil. I'm thrilled to be here.
No, I think, Rhythms' -- obviously, I'm biased, but
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc at Cowen Healthcare Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Mar 03, 2021 / 07:40PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...