Aug 02, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Dave Connolly. Sir, please begin.
David Connolly - Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Head of IR & Corporate Communications
Thank you. I'm Dave Connolly, Head of IR and Corporate Communications here at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals. For those of you participating via the conference call, the accompanying slides can be accessed and controlled by going to the Events section of our Investor's page on our website at ir.rhythmtx.com.
I'll remind you that this call contains remarks concerning future expectations, plans and prospects, which constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in our most recent annual or quarterly report on file with the SEC. In addition, any forward
Q2 2022 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 02, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...