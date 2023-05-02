Q1 2023 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Dave Connolly, Executive Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, please go ahead.



David Connolly - Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Head of IR & Corporate Communications



Thank you, Billy. I am Dave Connolly here at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals. For those of you participating on my conference call, our slides can be accessed and controlled by going to the investor section on the Investors page via our website at ir.rhythmtx.com. This morning we issued a press release that provides our first quarter 2023 financial results and a business update, which is available on our website -- which is available on our website.



And as listed on Slide 2 is our agenda. Here with me today in Boston are David Meeker, Chair, Chief Executive Officer and President of Rhythm