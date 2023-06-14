Jun 14, 2023 / 05:40PM GMT
Corinne Jenkins - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - VP
And thanks to everyone joining us here and on the phone as well as David Meeker, the CEO for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals. Thanks for joining us this morning. Perhaps we could get started just with a brief overview of the company, with a particular focus on what you see as key value drivers over the next, let's call it, 12 to 24 months.
David P. Meeker - Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO
Yes. Thank you, Corinne. Great to be here. So Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, we're working on a -- we have a precision therapy for a defect in the melanocortin-4 pathway, which is the pathway in our hypothalamus, which governs our food intake and our energy expenditure. So when we eat a meal, we got signaling from the gut to the brain that says you're full. It shouldn't be hungry anymore. You should stop eating and your energy expenditure should go up. Conversely, if you haven't eaten, that signaling occurs and it drives this feeling, a lack of [society] hunger and your energy expenditure has
