Sep 11, 2023 / 04:55PM GMT

Jeff Hung - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst



Welcome to the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference. I'm Jeff Hung, one of the biotech analysts. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.



For this session, we have Rhythm Pharmaceuticals CEO, David Meeker. Welcome, David.



David P. Meeker - Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO



Thank you, Jeff.



Jeff Hung - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst



So maybe for those who are not as familiar with Rhythm, can you just provide a brief introduction?



David P. Meeker - Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO



Yes. So Rhythm is a company that's focused on this pathway in our brain,