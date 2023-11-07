Q3 2023 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

David Connolly - Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Head of IR & Corporate Communications



Thank you, Victor. I'm Dave Connolly here at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals. For those of you participating on the conference call, our slides can be accessed and controlled by going to the Investors section on the Investors page of our website at ir.rhythmtx.com. This morning, we issued our press release that provides our Third Quarter 2023 financial results and a business update, which is available on our website.



As listed on Slide 2, here with me today in Boston are David Meeker, Chair, Chief Executive Officer, and President of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals; Jennifer Chien, Executive Vice President, Head of North America; Hunter