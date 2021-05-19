Safeguard Scientifics Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 19, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Hello, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Safeguard Scientifics. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Robert Rosenthal, Chairman of the Board of Safeguard Scientifics. Dr. Rosenthal, the floor is yours.



Robert J. Rosenthal - Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. - Independent Chairman of the Board of Directors



Thank you, and good morning. I would like to welcome you to Safeguard Scientifics' 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. On behalf of Safeguard's directors, officers and employees, thank you for attending Safeguard's Annual Meeting, which is being conducted virtually via webcast.



I am Robert Rosenthal, Chairman of the Board of Safeguard Scientifics, and I will preside over the meeting. I hereby call the meeting to order. Before proceeding to the business of the meeting, I would like to introduce the other directors of Safeguard. In addition to myself, the other current members of Safeguard's Board of Directors standing for reelection are: