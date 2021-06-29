Jun 29, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Eric C. Salzman - Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. - CEO



Good morning. I'm Eric Salzman, CEO of Safeguard Scientifics. Thank you for joining us today. We're excited to have Stuart Long, CEO of InfoBionic, with us this morning. Stuart will provide an introduction to the company, describe its products in the markets in which it competes and then answer questions. Please feel free to send us any questions you have through the Zoom application.



This presentation and interview is part of Safeguard's fireside chat series that we introduced several months ago to provide greater exposure to the CEOs of our partner companies. All of our fireside chats are recorded, and the link to them can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website.



Before I introduce Stuart, I'd like to point your attention to the obligatory safe harbor disclosures, which can be found on the first page of this presentation and which address the risks and uncertainties related to Safeguard. We encourage you to read this disclosure, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements made today.