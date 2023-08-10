Q2 2023 Safeguard Scientifics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, greetings, and welcome to the Safeguard Scientifics Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



G. Matthew Barnard - Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. - General Counsel, Secretary & Compliance Officer



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us for this presentation of Safeguard Scientifics Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results. Joining me on today's call and webcast are Eric Salzman, Safeguard's Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Herndon, Safeguard's Chief Financial Officer. Following our prepared remarks, we will open up the call to your questions.



As always, today's presentation includes forward-looking statements. Reliance on forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the uncertainty of the outcomes of corporate strategic transactions, if any, the; uncertainly of the future