Q2 2020 Stitch Fix Inc Earnings Call Transcript

David Pearce - Stitch Fix, Inc. - Vice President of Investor Relations



Thank you for joining us on the call today to discuss the results for our second quarter of fiscal 2020. Joining me on today's call are Katrina Lake, Founder and CEO of Stitch Fix; and Mike Smith, President, COO and Interim CFO. We have posted complete Q2 financial results in our shareholder letter on the IR section of our website, investors.stitchfix.com. A link to the webcast of today's conference call can also be found on our site.



We would like to remind everyone that we will be making forward-looking statements on this call, which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements. Reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance.