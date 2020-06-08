Q3 2020 Stitch Fix Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 08, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone. Welcome to today's Stitch Fix Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn things over to David Pearce, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



David Pearce - Stitch Fix, Inc. - Vice President of Investor Relations



Thank you for joining us on the call today to discuss the results for our third quarter of fiscal 2020. Joining me on today's call are Katrina Lake, Founder and CEO of Stitch Fix; Elizabeth Spaulding, President; and Mike Smith, President, COO and Interim CFO. I would also like to mention that we are joining you remotely today from our home offices, and we apologize for any technical difficulties this may cause.



We have posted complete Q3 financial results and our shareholder letter on the IR section of our website, investors.stitchfix.com. A link to the webcast of today's conference call can also be found on our site.



We would like to remind everyone that we will be making forward-looking statements on this call, which involve risks and