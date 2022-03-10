Mar 10, 2022 / 09:15PM GMT

Lauren Elizabeth Cassel Schenk - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst



All right. Thanks, everyone, for joining us. I'm excited to be joined today by Elizabeth Spaulding, Stitch Fix's CEO; and Dan Jedda, CFO.



Questions and Answers:

- Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity AnalystSo with that out of the way, maybe talk about the evolution of the Stitch Fix business over the past couple of years, the strategy behind the launch of Freestyle, why last year now is the right time and sort of the expansion beyond the subscription model.- Stitch Fix, Inc. - CEO & DirectorYes. Hi, everybody. So it's very internet group. So thanks for being here. I think we're at the tail