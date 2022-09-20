Q4 2022 Stitch Fix Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 20, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Hayden Blair -



Good afternoon. and thank you for joining us today to discuss the results for Stitch Fix's Fourth quarter and full year 2022. Joining me on the call today are Elizabeth Spaulding, CEO of Stitch Fix; and Dan Jedda, CFO. We have posted complete fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results in a press release on the quarterly results section of our website, investors.stitchfix.com. A link to the webcast of today's conference call can also be found on our site.



We would like to remind everyone that we will be making forward-looking statements on this call, which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements. Reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Please review our filings with the SEC for a discussion of the factors