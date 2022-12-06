Dec 06, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Stitch Fix First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
It is now my pleasure to introduce Hayden Blair.
Hayden Blair - Stitch Fix, Inc. - Senior Director of IR & Treasury
Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today to discuss the results for Stitch Fix's First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. Joining me on the call today are Elizabeth Spaulding, CEO of Stitch Fix; and Dan Jedda, CFO. We have posted complete first quarter 2023 financial results in a press release on the quarterly results section of our website, investors.stitchfix.com. A link to the webcast of today's conference call can also be found on our site.
We would like to remind everyone that we will be making forward-looking statements on this call, which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements. Reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Please review our filings with
Q1 2023 Stitch Fix Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Dec 06, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT
