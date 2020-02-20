Q4 2019 Sprouts Farmers Market Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 20, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. We are pleased you have taken the time to join Sprouts on our fourth quarter and full year 2019 earnings call. Jack Sinclair, Chief Executive Officer; and Chip Molloy, Board member and Interim Chief Financial Officer, are with me today. Also with us today is Denise Paulonis. Denise will officially take over as our CFO beginning tomorrow.



The earnings release announcing our fourth quarter, full year and 2019 results and the webcast of this call can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.sprouts.com.



During this call, management may