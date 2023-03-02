Q4 2022 Sprouts Farmers Market Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 02, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. We are pleased you are taking the time to join Sprouts on our fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings call. Jack Sinclair, Chief Executive Officer; and Chip Molloy, Chief Financial Officer, are with me today. The earnings release announcing our fourth quarter and full year 2022 results, the webcast of this call and quarterly slides can be accessed through our Investor Relations section of our website at investors.sprouts.com. During this call, management may make certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our expectations for 2023 and beyond. The statements involve several risks and uncertainties that could cause results