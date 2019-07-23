Jul 23, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Simmons First National Corporation Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to introduce Mr. Steve Massanelli. Please go ahead, sir.
Stephen Christopher Massanelli - Simmons First National Corporation - IR Officer & Executive VP
Good morning and thank you for joining our second quarter earnings call. My name is Steve Massanelli, and I serve as Chief Administrative Officer and Investor Relations Officer at Simmons First National Corporation.
Joining me today are George Makris, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Bob Fehlman, Chief Financial Officer; David Garner, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer; Marty Casteel, Chairman and CEO of Simmons Bank, our wholly owned bank subsidiary; Barry Ledbetter, President of our Southeast Division; and Matt Reddin, President of Banking Enterprise.
The purpose of this call is to discuss the information and data provided by the company in our
Q2 2019 Simmons First National Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 23, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...