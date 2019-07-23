Q2 2019 Simmons First National Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Stephen Christopher Massanelli - Simmons First National Corporation - IR Officer & Executive VP



Good morning and thank you for joining our second quarter earnings call. My name is Steve Massanelli, and I serve as Chief Administrative Officer and Investor Relations Officer at Simmons First National Corporation.



Joining me today are George Makris, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Bob Fehlman, Chief Financial Officer; David Garner, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer; Marty Casteel, Chairman and CEO of Simmons Bank, our wholly owned bank subsidiary; Barry Ledbetter, President of our Southeast Division; and Matt Reddin, President of Banking Enterprise.



The purpose of this call is to discuss the information and data provided by the company in our