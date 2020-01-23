Q4 2019 Simmons First National Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 23, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Simmons First National Corporation Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Steve Massanelli. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.



Stephen Christopher Massanelli - Simmons First National Corporation - IR Officer & Executive VP



Good morning, and thank you for joining our Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. My name is Steve Massanelli, and I serve as Chief Administrative Officer and Investor Relations Officer at Simmons First National Corporation. Joining me today are George Makris, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Bob Fehlman, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer; David Garner, Executive Director of Finance and Accounting and Chief Accounting Officer; Marty Casteel, Chairman and CEO of Simmons Bank, our wholly owned bank subsidiary; and Matt Reddin, Chief Banking Officer of Simmons Bank.



The