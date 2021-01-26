Q4 2020 Simmons First National Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 26, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and Welcome to the Simmons First National Corporation Fourth Quarter Earnings Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like introduce to this conference call, Mr. Steve Massanelli. You may begin.



Stephen Christopher Massanelli - Simmons First National Corporation - Executive VP, Chief Administrative Officer & IR Officer



Good morning, and thank you for joining our Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. My name is Steve Massanelli, and I serve as Chief Administrative Officer and Investor Relations Officer at Simmons First National Corporation.



Joining me today are George Makris, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Bob Fehlman, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer; David Garner, Executive Director of Finance and Accounting and Chief Accounting Officer; and Matt Reddin, Chief Banking Officer.



The purpose of this call is to discuss information and data provided by the company in its quarterly earnings release issued this morning and to discuss the company's outlook