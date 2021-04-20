Q1 2021 Simmons First National Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 20, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Stephen Christopher Massanelli - Simmons First National Corporation - Executive VP, Chief Administrative Officer & IR Officer



Good morning, and thank you for joining our first quarter earnings call. My name is Steve Massanelli, and I serve as Chief Administrative Officer of Simmons First National Corporation.



Joining me today are George Makris, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Bob Fehlman, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Operating Officer; and David Garner, Executive Director of Finance and Accounting, and Chief Accounting Officer; and Matt Reddin, Chief Banking Officer.



The purpose of this call is to discuss the information and data provided by the company in its quarterly earnings release