Q1 2022 Simmons First National Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning, and thank you for joining our first quarter earnings call. My name is Ed Bilek, Director of Investor Relations at Simmons First National Corporation. Joining me today are several members of our executive management team, led by our Chairman and CEO, George Makris.



The purpose of our call is to discuss the information and data provided by Simmons in its quarterly earnings release issued this morning and to discuss our outlook for the remainder of 2022. We have invited institutional investors and analysts from the equity firms that provide research on Simmons to participate in the Q&A. All other guests on the conference call are in listen-only mode. A recording of today's call will be posted on our website,