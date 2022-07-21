Q2 2022 Simmons First National Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 21, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Simmons First National Corporation Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Ed Bilek. Please go ahead.



Edward J. Bilek - Simmons First National Corporation - Executive VP & Director of IR



Good morning, and thank you for joining our second quarter earnings call. My name is Ed Bilek, Director of Investor Relations at Simmons First National Corporation. Joining me today are several members of our executive management team, led by our Chairman and CEO, George Makris. The purpose of our call is to discuss the information contained in our earnings release and investor presentation issued this morning and to discuss our outlook for the remainder of 2022.



We have invited institutional investors and analysts from the equity firms that provide research on Simmons to participate in the Q&A session of today's call. All other guests on the call are in listen-only mode. A recording of today's call will be