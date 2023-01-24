Q4 2022 Simmons First National Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 24, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Edward J. Bilek - Simmons First National Corporation - Executive VP & Director of IR



Good morning, and welcome to Simmons First National Corporation's Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. Joining me today are several members of our executive management team, including our Executive Chairman, George Makris, and our CEO, Bob Fehlman. Before we begin the Q&A, I would like to remind you that our fourth quarter earnings materials, including the release and presentation deck, are available on our website at simmonsbank.com under the Investor Relations tab.



During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements about our future plans, goals, expectations, estimates, projections and outlook, including, among others, our outlook regarding future economic conditions,