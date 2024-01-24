Q4 2023 Simmons First National Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 24, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Ed Bilek Simmons First National Corporation-EVP&Director of IR



Good morning, and welcome to Simmons First National Corporation's fourth-quarter 2023 earnings call. Joining me today are several members of our executive management team, including our Executive Chairman, George Makris; CEO, Bob Fehlman; President, Jay Brogdon; and CFO, Daniel Hobbs.



Today's call will be in a Q&A format. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that our fourth-quarter earnings materials, including the earnings release and presentation deck, are available on our website at simmonsbank.com under the Investor Relations tab.



During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements about our future plans,