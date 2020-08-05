Q2 2020 Saga Communications Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Saga Communications Q2 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) It is now my pleasure to turn this over to your host, Ed Christian, President and CEO of Saga Communications. Sir, the floor is yours.



Edward K. Christian - Saga Communications, Inc. - President, CEO & Chairman



Thank you, Catherine. And Sam Bush is with me, and he will speak momentarily, but at least Sam, Catherine was good enough to say welcome to, rather than unwelcome to Saga for the conference call.



We have some good things to talk about and some harsh reality to deal with. So with that, Sam?



Samuel D. Bush - Saga Communications, Inc. - Senior VP, Treasurer & CFO



Thank you, Ed. This call will contain forward-looking statements about our future performance and results of operations that involve risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of our most recent Form 10-K. This call will also contain a discussion of certain non-GAAP financial measures.