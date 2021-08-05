Aug 05, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Saga Communications Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Ed Christian. Sir, the floor is yours.
Edward K. Christian - Saga Communications, Inc. - President, CEO & Chairman
Thank you very much for setting us up for us for this interesting conference call we should have today. Well, we're going to start in a second here, but I'm -- I was just telling Sam a few minutes ago about a story that I remember as we were going through some items before the call. And years ago, 30-plus years ago when we started Saga Communications, we actually first find ourselves one FM station in New York. And when we did, we sold it to 2 young burgeoning entrepreneurs. And then they went to -- and arranged the meeting with 2 different banks to combine and talk to them about the financing.
And they sat in the conference room with banks. And in the beginning of the meeting, he said, "Do you mind if we just run a few numbers by you?"
Q2 2021 Saga Communications Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 05, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...