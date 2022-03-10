Q4 2021 Saga Communications Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 10, 2022 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Saga Communications Fourth Quarter and Year-end Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Ed Christian. Sir, the floor is yours.



Edward K. Christian - Saga Communications, Inc. - President, CEO & Chairman



Catherine, thank you very much. Welcome, everybody, to another one of our thrilling, entertaining shows. I will tell you that Sam Bush will be joining momentarily with us, he is here right now. But I also want you to know that Sam's elaborate numbers, which will occupy several minutes are the only scripted thing that we have today. The rest will be, I hope interesting, shall we say.



And with that now Sam will be interesting, too. I don't want to say that what he has is not interesting. Let's get past that because he's giving me this evil look right now. So I'm just going to turn it right over to him and be quiet for a while.



Samuel D. Bush - Saga Communications, Inc. - Senior VP, Treasurer