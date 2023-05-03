Q1 2023 Saga Communications Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Saga Communications, Inc. 2023 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call. It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Sam Bush. Sir, the floor is yours.



Samuel D. Bush - Saga Communications, Inc. - Senior VP, Treasurer & CFO



Thank you, Matthew. First, I wanted to let you know that Chris was pulled away with a family emergency today and won't be joining the call. He did, however, leave me with his notes as to what he wanted to pass along. So while I can't bring them to you with the color and the flare that he would have, I've incorporated them into my comments.



Now, for obviously the most fun, the basic disclaimer. This call will contain forward-looking statements about our future performance and results of operations that involve risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of our most recent Form 10-K. This call will also contain a discussion of certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation for all the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly