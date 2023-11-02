Q3 2023 Saga Communications Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Chris Forgy Saga Communications Inc(Pre-Merger)-President&CEO



Thank you, Paul, and thanks to all of you who have taken the time to join Saga's Q3 earnings call. We appreciate your continued interest and participation in Saga Communications. We've got a lot to talk about today.



For starters, we're pleased to report the addition of our people, resources, and renewed focus in specific opportunistic growth areas; it's starting to impact our revenue in a real positive way. I'm pretty certain you will hear some of these things on other earnings calls you might be participating in over the next few days.



For the quarter, national was up 1%. This is in a sector that's down in national business double digits amongst our brethren. Digital was up 34%