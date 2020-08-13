Q2 2020 SG Blocks Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to SG Blocks Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. Today's conference call is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Gerald Sheeran, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Gerald Anthony Sheeran - SG Blocks, Inc. - Controller & Acting CFO



Thank you, and good afternoon. Thank you all for joining us for SG Blocks Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. Your host today is Paul, Mr. Paul Galvin, Chief Executive Officer.



A press release detailing these results was issued this afternoon just after the market closed and is available on the company's website, sgblocks.com.



Before I turn the call over to Paul, please remember that certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding the company's future operations and financial position, business