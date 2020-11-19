Nov 19, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to SNG (sic) [SG] Blocks Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. Today's conference call is being recorded.
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Stephen Swett, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Stephen Swett - SG Blocks, Inc. - IR Officer
Good afternoon. Thank you all for joining us for our third quarter 2020 earnings conference call. With me today is Paul Galvin, Chief Executive Officer, SG Blocks; and Gerald Sheeran, Acting Chief Financial Officer of SG Blocks. Press release detailing our results was issued this afternoon just after market close and is available on the company's website at www.sgblocks.com.
Before I turn the call over to Paul, please remember that certain statements made during this presentation are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts, contained in this presentation, including
Q3 2020 SG Blocks Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 19, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...