Aug 16, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to SG Blocks Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. Today's conference call is being recorded.
At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Stephen Swett of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.
Stephen C. Swett - ICR, LLC - MD
Good afternoon. Thank you all for joining us for our second quarter 2021 earnings call. With me today are Paul Galvin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Gerald Sheeran, Acting Chief Financial Officer of SG Blocks.
A press release detailing our results was issued this afternoon just after the market closed and is available on the company's website at www.sgblocks.com.
Before I turn the call over to Paul, please remember that certain statements made during this presentation are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including
Q2 2021 SG Blocks Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 16, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...