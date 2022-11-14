Q3 2022 SG Blocks Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Mark Moran -



Greetings and welcome to SG Blocks Third Quarter Earnings Call. I'm Mark Moran, CEO of Equity Animal. I'll be the host of our call today. I'm here with Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO of the company.



If you aren't doing so, it's easy to participate in this call on Twitter Spaces. On Twitter, go to @SGBlocks and select the Space title, $SGBX3Q22 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) This conference is being recorded.



A press release detailing the company's results was issued after market close at 4:15 p.m. and is now available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at sgblocks.com. A replay of this conference will be available for 30 days immediately after this call on the SG Blocks Twitter page.



Before I turn the call over to Paul, please remember the various remarks about future expectations, plans and prospects made today constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. SG Blocks cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and