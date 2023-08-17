Aug 17, 2023 / NTS GMT
Steve Darling -
All right. Welcome back inside our Proactive Newsroom. And joining me now is Paul Galvin. He is the CEO of Safe & Green Holdings Corp. And Paul, it's to see you. How are you?
Paul M. Galvin - Safe & Green Holdings Corp. - CEO & Chairman
Very good. Thanks for having me today.
Steve Darling -
Yes, I'm excited to learn a bit more about what you've had going on. I know it's been very busy for you and the company. And before we get into sort of all that's happening, maybe just give us a better background on Safe & Green Holdings.
Paul M. Galvin - Safe & Green Holdings Corp. - CEO & Chairman
Sure. Safe & Green Holdings is a vertically integrated manufacturer of modular structures that we use in a variety of different verticals to be disruptive in some of the biggest verticals in the economy. So we have a developing company, which we'll be talking about today, I hope, that has an $880 million pipeline of construction for our factories. We have about 1.1
