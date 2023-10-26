Safe & Green Holdings Corp at Benzinga All Access Transcript

Oct 26, 2023 / 02:45PM GMT

Aaron Bry - Benzinga - Moderator



Hi Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO of safe and green. Welcome to Benzinga's All-Access. How are you doing today?



Paul Galvin - Safe & Green Holdings Corp - Chairman & CEO



Really good Aaron, Thanks for having me.



Questions and Answers:

- Benzinga - ModeratorOf course. Thanks for taking time out of your busy day to join us. So before we hop into this and get started, Paul, why don't you just give us a brief overview of your company.- Safe & Green Holdings Corp - Chairman & CEOSure, Safe & Green Holdings is a traditional Holdings Company and a platform model where we have verticals that we believe are both profitable and humanitarian that we target, including sustainable development, manufacturing, medical and an emerging Environmental Solutions Group.Our biggest recent event is we successfully spun out our development company onto NASDAQ, had the pleasure of ringing the bell on