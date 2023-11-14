Q3 2023 Safe & Green Holdings Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Safe and Green Holdings third quarter 2023 business update conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Ted Ayvas Investor Relations. You may begin.



Ted Ayvas - Crescendo Communications, LLC - IR



Good afternoon and thank you for joining Safe and Green third quarter 2023 conference call and business update. On the call with us today is Paul Galvin, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, of Safe and Green Holdings Inc, and Tricia Kaelin, Chief Financial Officer of Safe and Green Holdings, Inc. earlier today, the company announced its operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The press release is posted on the company's website, www.safeandgreenholdings.com.



In addition, the company has filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, which will be accessible on the company's website as well as the