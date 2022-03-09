Q4 2021 Superior Group of Companies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 09, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Superior Group of Companies Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



With us today are Michael Benstock, the company's Chief Executive Officer; and Andy Demott, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded, and your participation implies that you agree to this. If you do not agree, please disconnect your lines.



Now I'll turn the call over to Mrs. Hala Elsherbini, Senior Manager Director of the Three Part Advisors who will read the safe harbor statement. Please go ahead, ma'am.



Hala Elsherbini - Three Part Advisors, LLC - Senior MD



Thank you, and good morning. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about Superior Group of Companies, the Company, within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and all rules and regulations issued thereunder. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations,