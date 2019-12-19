Q1 2020 Smart Global Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 19, 2019 / 09:30PM GMT

Suzanne Schmidt - SMART Global Holdings, Inc. - IR Officer



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on today's earnings conference call to discuss SMART Global Holdings first quarter fiscal 2020 results. Ajay Shah, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will begin the call with a discussion of the market and the business, followed by Jack Pacheco, Chief Operating and Financial Officer, who will review the financial results in more detail and provide the forward guidance, after which we will open the call to your questions.



As a reminder, our earnings press release and a replay of today's call can be accessed under the Investor Relations section of SMART's