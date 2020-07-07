Q3 2020 Smart Global Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 07, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the SMART Global Holdings Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your host today, Suzanne Schmidt, Investor Relations. Madam, please go ahead.



Suzanne Schmidt - SMART Global Holdings, Inc. - IR Officer



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's earnings conference call to discuss SMART Global Holdings Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results.



On the call with me today are Ajay Shah, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Jack Pacheco, Chief Operating and Financial Officer. This call is being webcast from our website at smartgh.com. In addition, our website contains an accompanying slide presentation and the earnings press release. We encourage you to go to our website throughout the quarter for the most current information on the company, including information on the various financial