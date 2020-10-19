Oct 19, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Cree Inc. Investor Update Conference Call.



(Operator Instructions)



Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



(Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today. Tyler Gronbach, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Tyler D. Gronbach - Cree, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Sonja. Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Cree's conference call to discuss our agreement to sell the Cree LED business to Smart Global Holdings. Today, Cree's CEO, Gregg Lowe; and CFO, Neill Reynolds, will discuss the strategic rationale and financial details of the transaction. The company's transformation and an updated long-term financial outlook.



Before we get started, please note that as part of this morning's call, we will be referencing a presentation that is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at investor.cree.com. Please note that we will be making non-GAAP