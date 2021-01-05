Q1 2021 Smart Global Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 05, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the SMART Global Holdings' First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Suzanne Schmidt, with Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead, ma'am.



Suzanne Schmidt - SMART Global Holdings, Inc. - IR Officer



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on today's earnings conference call to discuss SMART Global Holdings' first quarter fiscal 2021 results.



On the call with me today are Mark Adams, Chief Executive Officer; and Jack Pacheco, Chief Operating and Financial Officer.



This call is being webcast from our website at smartgh.com. In addition, our website contains an accompanying slide presentation and the earnings press release. We encourage you to go to our