Q4 2021 Smart Global Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 12, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Suzanne Schmidt - SMART Global Holdings, Inc. - IR Officer



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on today's earnings conference call and webcast to discuss SGH's fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2021 results. Joining me on the call today are Mark Adams, Chief Executive Officer; Jack Pacheco, Chief Operating Officer; and Ken Rizvi, Chief Financial Officer. We opened the webcast today with a corporate video that highlights our newly launched SGH brand. To learn more about our new identity visit sghcorp.com.



In addition, you can find the accompanying slide presentation and earnings press release for this call on this new website. We encourage you to go to this site