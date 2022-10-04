Q4 2022 SMART Global Holdings Inc. Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 04, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the SGH Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Call. My name is Dante, and I'll be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions).



I would now like to pass the conference over to our host, Ms. Suzanne Schmidt. Ms. Schmidt?



Suzanne Schmidt - SMART Global Holdings, Inc. - Head of Investor Relation



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us on today's earnings conference call and webcast to discuss SGH's fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2022 results. On the call today are Mark Adams, Chief Executive Officer; Jack Pacheco, Chief Operating Officer; and Ken Rizvi, Chief Financial Officer.



You can find the accompanying slide presentation and press release for this call on the Investor Relations section of our website. We encourage you to go to the site throughout the quarter for the most current information on the company.



I would also like to remind everyone to read the use of forward-looking statements note that is included in the press release and the earnings call