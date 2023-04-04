Q2 2023 SMART Global Holdings Inc. Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 04, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. Thank you for attending today's SMART Global Holdings Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Bethany, and I will be the moderator for today's call. (Operator Instructions). I would now like to pass the conference over to our host, Suzanne Schmidt with SMART Global. Please go ahead.
Suzanne Schmidt - SMART Global Holdings, Inc. - Head of Investor Relation
Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on today's earnings conference call and webcast to discuss SGH's second quarter fiscal 2023 results. On the call today are Mark Adams, Chief Executive Officer; Jack Pacheco, Chief Operating Officer; and Ken Rizvi, Chief Financial Officer. You can find the accompanying slide presentation and press release for this call on the Investor Relations section of our website.
We encourage you to go to the site throughout the quarter for the most current information on the company. I would also like to remind everyone to read the use of forward-looking statements note that is included in the press release and the
