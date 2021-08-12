Q2 2021 Sight Sciences Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Sight Sciences Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call may be recorded. I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Mr. Philip Taylor, Investor Relations. You may begin.



Philip Taylor - Gilmartin Group LLC - Associate



Thank you, and thank you all for participating in today's call. Presenting today are Sight Sciences Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Paul Badawi; and Chief Financial Officer, Jesse Selnick.



Earlier today, Sight Sciences released financial results for the 3 months and 6 months ended June 30, 2021. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that comments made by management today and answers to questions will include forward-looking statements. Those include statements related to Sight Sciences' future financial and operating results and plans for developing and marketing new products.



Forward-looking statements