Q4 2022 Sight Sciences Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you for participating in today's call. Presenting today are Sight Sciences Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Paul Badawi; Interim Chief Financial Officer, Jim Rodberg; and Head of Corporate Strategy, Tom Huang. Earlier today, Sight Sciences released financial results for the 3 months and full year ended December 31, 2022. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website at investors.sightsciences.com.



I would like to remind everyone that comments made by management today and answers to questions will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Those include statements related to Sight Sciences' anticipated financial performance and operating results, market opportunity, the future impact of supply chain disruptions, business strategy